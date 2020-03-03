MORRIS — Catherine Osterdock of Manhattan, Ill., formerly of Champaign, passed away Sunday (March 1, 2020) at Park Point Health Care and Rehab of Morris.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Savoy United Methodist Church. Pastor Marc Brown will officiate. Burial will be in Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne St., Tolono, is in charge of arrangements.
Catherine was born March 8, 1923, at Champaign, the daughter of Harry and Fredia (Cox) Manus. She married Keith Osterdock in 1942. He preceded her in 1996.
She is survived by her daughters, Gayle (Bruce) Greves of Manhattan, Ill., and Barbara Osterdock of Woodridge, Ill.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Osterdock; one brother; and three sisters.
Catherine enjoyed golf, needlepoint, weaving and gardening.