MONTICELLO — Catherine M. Sample, 91, of Monticello, formerly of Cisco, passed away at 5:49 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 8, 2022) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Catherine was born on March 7, 1931, in Kingman, Ind., the daughter of Eaustin and Mary (Barker) Crowder. She married Glenwood Sample on Jan. 11, 1949, in Lowell, Ind. He passed away Dec. 5, 2003.
Catherine is survived by her sons, Glenn J. Sample (Cheryl) of Maroa, Alan Sample of Argenta, Jeffrey Sample of Salt Lake City, Jerry Sample (Shelly) of Monticello and Ronnie Sample of Argenta; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many stepgrandchildren; and a sister, Shirley McMasters of Cates, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald "Tootie"; and brothers, Sam and Dale Crowder.
Catherine retired as a cook for Tatman Village, Monticello. Catherine was very creative and artistic. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, making jewelry and collecting Beanie Babies.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.
Memorials may be made to Maple Point Activities. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.