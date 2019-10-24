DANVILLE — Cathryn J. Johnson, 89, of Danville passed away Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019).
Cathryn was born in Danville on Dec. 6, 1929, the daughter of Robert and Helen Cunningham.
On Aug. 10, 1947, she married the love of her life, William H. Johnson, and they spent 67 years together before his passing on Oct. 4, 2014.
Cathryn is survived by her daughter, Pamela S. (John) Bedient; sons, David H. (Vicki Treat) Johnson and Philip D. Johnson; 10 grandchildren, Reachel Ahrendt, Gabriel Bedient, Benjamin Bedient, Rachel Heiple, Ryan Johnson, Rachel Orren, Isaac Knicley, Rita Knicley, Evan Johnson and Suzanne Knicley; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Beverly Zorns and Shirley Gustafson; and brothers-in-law, Jim Zorns and Bob Gustafson.
Cathryn grew up in the Bismarck and Danville area, which is where most of her friends and family reside. She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1947 before working over 20 years as an office clerk at the University of Illinois. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling and playing euchre with friends.
Visitation for Cathryn will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Memorial donations may be made to the Danville Rescue Mission or American Cancer Society.
Please join Cathryn’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.