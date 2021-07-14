DANVILLE — Cathy Sue French, 63, of Georgetown, passed from this life into the Eternal Heavens on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services will follow at 1 p.m. with Terry Goodwin officiating with the burial at Sunset Memorial Park.
Cathy was born on Jan. 3, 1958, to Warren Dean and Phyllis (Henry) Baker. She grew up in Danville before moving to Georgetown in 1996. In her free time you could often find Cathy spending time with her children (and later grandchildren and great-grandchildren), as well as dutifully attending church services, and watching her favorite television shows (The Waltons and Little House on the Prairie were a constant refrain).
Cathy married Russell I. French Sr. on June 29, 1985, in the little church at Kennekuk Park, and the two just shared their 36th wedding anniversary. She also leaves behind her three children, Donald (Stephanie Rayburn) Baker, Brandi (Iain) Parris and Russell French Jr; six granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. Her two sisters, Vicky (James) Patterson and Denise Baker, will also miss her greatly. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cathy’s memory to Second Church of Christ, and any messages and memories may be left on our website at www.KrugerCoanPape.com, or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.