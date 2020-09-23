CHAMPAIGN — On Monday (Sept. 21, 2020), Cathy Irene Christensen, loving mother and grandma, passed away at home at the age of 69.
Cathy Christensen was born Aug. 28, 1951, in Urbana, to Eugene and Alice Miller. She raised one son, Dustin Charles Miller Christensen.
She worked for almost 30 years as a kitchen supervisor at the UI and was very proud of UI athletics. She loved having her granddaughter, Lucy, over to her house to watch her play and to spoil her as much as possible.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Alice, and two brothers, Robert Miller and Eugene Miller.
She is survived by two brothers, Steven Miller and Raymond Miller, both of Urbana; three sisters, Nancy Davis, Alice Reid and Lorie Miller, all of Urbana; one child, Dustin Christensen (Lindsay) of Paxton; and one granddaughter, Lucy Kay Christensen.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at El Toro, 2561 W. Springfield Ave., Champaign, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences to the family may be offered at heathandvaughn.com.