CHAMPAIGN — Cecil Smith, 84, of Champaign passed away at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at his home, surrounded by family.
Cecil was born in Livingston, Ky., on Feb. 7, 1936, to parents Elbert and Evelyn (Pruett) Smith. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were six brothers and one sister.
On June 23, 1956, Cecil married Virginia May Ragle in Champaign; she survives. Also surviving are their son, Cecil “George” (Carolyn) Smith of Champaign, and three grandchildren, Jamie, Michael and Amanda. Siblings Junior (Shirley) Smith, Harold Smith, Butch Smith, Donna Sanderson, Barbara Lewis and Marge Lemke and four great-grandchildren also survive him.
Cecil attended Champaign schools and was a self-employed mechanic for over 50 years. He also worked as a mechanic for Twin City Pontiac for 17 years.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cecil’s honor to OSF Hospice of Champaign County.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.