URBANA — Cecilia C. Allen, 68, of Urbana died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her family following a three-year battle with cancer.
A celebration of her life will be held for her friends and family at a later date.
Ceal was born March 8, 1954, in Tuscola, the fourth child of James L. Allen and LaVerne Ohley Allen. She married Alan Hettinger on July 13, 1974, in Tuscola; they divorced in 1991. She married Roger F. Blakley on Aug. 10, 1996, in Urbana. He survives.
She is also survived by her twin daughters, Anna (Mark) Moellering of Argyle, Texas, and Kate (Brian) Moody of Tuscola; four grandchildren, Braxton and Elijah Moody and Madeline and Elizabeth Moellering; four stepchildren, Deanna (Alan) Zehr of Urbana, Paula (Bryan Lierman) Blakley of Sidney, Roger E. (Sherra) Blakley of Waco, Texas, and Aerika (Dan) Hutton of Rantoul; four sisters, Renée (Tom) Hettinger of Tuscola, Michele (Steve) Winkler of West Fork, Ark., Camille (Randy) Carlz of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Gabrielle (Tony) Martin of Champaign; and numerous nieces, nephews and stepgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Stefanie Allen; and two brothers, Kevin Allen and Dyrck Allen.
Education was very important to Ceal. She graduated high school from Sacred Heart Academy in Springfield in 1972. She loved learning and started taking college classes part time when her children were young, eventually earning a bachelor of fine arts degree in sculpture, a master of arts in art education from the University of Illinois and a master of fine arts in sculpture from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
Art was Ceal’s passion. She and her husband, Roger, spent their years together creating art in their private studio, collaborating on many pieces. Her artwork can be found around the Champaign-Urbana area, including Meadowbrook Park, the Urbana Free Library and Black Dog Smoke & Ale House.
Ceal also had a great love for dogs, books and nature. She encouraged a love of reading in her grandchildren, who have scores of inscribed books from their "Book Grands." She was a Master Gardener, an excellent cook and a generous soul.
Memorials are suggested to the Champaign County Humane Society.