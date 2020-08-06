Cecilia Dooley Aug 6, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Cecilia Dooley, 88, died Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at home.Private servies will be held. Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers