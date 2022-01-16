CHAMPAIGN — Cedric H. Jones passed away Jan. 11, 2022, at the age of 28.
Cedric was multi-talented. As a kid, he was a gifted piano player and lefty pitcher and loved taking trips with his family and building roller coasters with his brother Tyler.
Cedric achieved top district remarks in school from elementary to high school, including becoming a member of the National Honor Society.
Cedric was a Boy Scout and loved playing basketball, and wrestled and joined the lacrosse team at Centennial High School. He attended the Israel of God Church growing up and was known as a helpful and mannerable kid, always helping in camp.
Cedric was always very competitive and built a successful lawn-care business from the ground up right out of high school while attending business classes at the University of Illinois. He was a loving and kind person who did everything with a lot of thoughtful observation.
He is survived by his father, Steve Jones; mother, Desiree Jones; a twin brother, Tyler Jones; an older sister, Jolie Daugherty; and an older brother, Flavian Prince.
The family will be having a private ceremony to celebrate his life and put him to rest. You may leave photos, memories and comments at sunsetfuneralhome.com/obituary/Cedric-Jones.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy (such as flowers), we would like you to consider donating to Salt and Light at saltandlightministry.org, an organization Cedric volunteered at.
Arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.