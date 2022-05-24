Cedric L. Mitchell May 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Cedric L. Mitchell, 58, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022.Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. The Rev. V. Andujo will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Urbana. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos