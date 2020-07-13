VILLA GROVE — Celeste “Dolly” Painter, 79, of Villa Grove passed away at 4:32 p.m. Sunday (July 12, 2020).
A private family service and burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, and Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo, with Pastor John Kraps officiating. Online condolences may be shared at joinesfuneralhome.com/obituary/Celeste-Painter.
Dolly was born on May 7, 1941, in Decatur, the daughter of Ulrich and Anna Newbank McCabe. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gale Painter, and her son, Max (Jami) Painter, and two grandsons, Andrew and Alec Painter, St. Joseph. Also surviving are her sisters, Opal McCabe of Cisco and Mary (Marty) Reynolds of Sullivan, and her brothers, John McCabe of Decatur and Bill McCabe of Cisco.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Elizabeth Clifford.
Memorials may be made to the Camargo Township District Library, Villa Grove.