DANVILLE — Celestine L. (Lowe) Gash Stahl, 97, passed away peacefully at 3:26 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Palm Terrace Nursing Home, Mattoon.
Celestine, known to family and friends as Checky or Checks, was born April 13, 1923, in Lawrenceburg, Ind., the daughter of Raymond Louis and Anna Jeanette (Clark) Lowe. Her mother remarried when Checks and two of her sisters were very young, to Henry A. Ahaus, whom she considered her dad. She married Ray Edward Gash Sr. on Dec. 26, 1941, in Covington, Ind. He preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 1969. She married Robert L. Stahl Sr. on Oct. 3, 1970, in Danville. He preceded her on May 13, 2011.
She is survived by a son, Ray E. Gash Jr. of Rossville; a daughter, Marilyn K. (Jerry) Sherman of Oakwood; a sister, Mary Francis Cavanaugh of Cleves, Ohio; a brother, Henry “Andy” (Vera) Ahaus Jr. of New Alsace, Ind.; grandchildren Lisa (Tim) Jenkins of Westville, Jerry (Candy) Brewer of Danville, Sherrie (Duane Nichols) Brewer of Tilton, Chad DeVoss of Muncie, Ind., Jenny Merrell of Bismarck, Tracey Schingel of Danville, Beth Sherman of Woodbridge, Va., Todd (Carin) Sherman of Cincinnati and Cory Sherman of Oakwood; 12 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather; a daughter, Lou Ann Brewer, on Dec. 7, 2019; a daughter-in-law, Ann Gash; a grandson, Troy Brewer; a great-grandson, Aaron Merrell; and two sisters, Anna Rae Smith and Vendetta Fields.
Celestine worked at Seagram’s Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Ind., before her marriage and later worked at Peterson’s and General Electric and was the bookkeeper at Sieg Automotive Co. where her husband was manager until he became disabled. She enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting, but most of all, she loved to dance right up to the age of 96! Her first grandchild, Lisa, was always the light of her life. Lisa and her sister Sherrie were devoted to their grandmother, visiting her and taking her to Cracker Barrel for their special lunch outings, especially during the last five years as dementia slowly robbed her of her memory.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the entire staff at Palm Terrace Nursing Home in Mattoon for the loving care they provided “Checks” during the last five years. Thank you!
Memorials may be made to the Danville Humane Society or any charity of choice.
The family will gather for a private visitation and funeral at Robison Chapel in Catlin. The Rev. Patti Wise will officiate. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery in Georgetown.
