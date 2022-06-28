Chad Dahman Jun 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARGENTA — Chad Eric Dahman, 44, of Sullivan, formerly of Argenta, died at 5:30 p.m. Sunday (June 19, 2022) in Sullivan.Private family services were held at Calvert Funeral Home, 685 Main St., Argenta. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos