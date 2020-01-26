PAXTON — On Friday (Jan. 24, 2020), Chalon Dell “CD” Maulding, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 100.
He was born Dec. 31, 1919, to Raymond and Osie (Good) Maulding, on the family farm near Wayne City. The family later moved to Paxton, where he graduated from Paxton High School and met his future wife, Barbara Adkins. Chalon joined the Army Air Corps in 1942 and married Barbara on Aug. 25, 1944, in Austin, Texas, before he went overseas. Chalon served as a 2nd lieutenant in the 389th Bomb Group for the 8th Air Force, serving as a co-pilot on a B-24, stationed at Hethel Air Base in England with 23 combat missions over Germany.
Chalon and Barb purchased their farm in 1950 and gave birth to three daughters, Sheila (Quinter), Sandra (Sauer) and Sharon (Horsely). Chalon not only loved farming, but had an immense passion for flying. Dubbed the Maulding’s Flying Farm, Chalon added a grass runway for his many civilian aircraft he flew over the years, not to mention a host of friends he made in the aviation community. Chalon enjoyed giving rides to many of his family and friends. His modest grass runway served as an airport for local civilian aviators for many years. In addition to farming, Chalon worked as a carpenter and building contractor constructing several houses in Paxton. His hobbies included fox and pheasant hunting.
Chalon is survived by his three daughters, Sheila Quinter (Donald) from Flower Mound, Texas, Sandra Sauer (Dana) from Paxton and Sharon Horsley (Steve) from Rantoul. Chalon was a beloved grandfather to five grandsons, Shannon Obernuefemann (Teresa) of Phoenix, Jeffrey Obernuefemann (Ashley) of Wilmington, N.C., Jason Quinter (Cheryl) of Corinth, Texas, Brian Quinter (Sophia) of Flower Mound and Jacob Horsley (Angie) of St. Augustine, Fla. Chalon was also great-grandfather to 14 great-granddaughters and nine great-grandsons. In addition, he was uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Chalon was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara (2003); youngest grandson, Lucas Hale (2004); only brother, Roger (2005); sister-in-law, Marion (2014); and parents, Raymond and Osie (1993).
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with military rites. Visitation will be prior to the funeral service Tuesday beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.