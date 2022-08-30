Charles A. Arbuckle Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEWEY — Charles A. Arbuckle, 73, of Dewey died at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Bickford Cottage, Champaign.Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos