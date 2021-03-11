POTOMAC — On Jan. 1, 2021, Charles Ruel "Chuck" Abbott passed away suddenly at home in Prescott Valley, Ariz., at age 67.
He was as good a brother, uncle, cousin and friend as this world could ever know. The few words written here could never do him justice.
Chuck was born on April 7, 1953, in Danville, to Harold and Grace (Sollars) Abbott living in East Lynn. He graduated from Potomac High School in Potomac and studied computer programming at Danville Area Community College. Over the course of his career, Chuck served as operation manager at Hyster Company, tech manager for Tokheim, VP of sales and marketing at Computer Associates and agent at Diamond Brothers Insurance Agency in Champaign. He later moved to Prescott Valley and owned and managed Abbott Insurance Consultants LLC.
He was also an active and devoted church member at Heights Church in Prescott. His love for his savior Jesus Christ opened his heart to always be available to lend a hand to help those in need. Each of us will remember Chuck for different reasons, but it is his example of sharing and giving of himself that will live on.
Always one for being involved in his community, Chuck was a member of Rotary International and Prescott Valley Rotary president. One of his proudest achievements was his involvement with Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, where he was a big brother to his special buddy, Cody Remer. He often spoke about Cody to his family and friends around the country.
He was an avid fan of the University of Illinois Fighting Illini and Chicago Cubs. He also had a love for Corvettes, motorcycles and his two dogs. During the Christmas season, he loved being Santa Claus for his nieces and nephews, which they loved, too. He continued the tradition when he moved to Prescott Valley through his church and any other events that needed Santa Claus. He loved his country and history, especially military history. He was also known for his quick wit, jokes and pranks, his infectious laugh and kind and compassionate spirit. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother-in-law, Gary Hollen.
He is survived by his brother, Denny (Jackie) Abbott; sisters, Norma Hollen, Janice (Ron) Dowell and Ginger (Bill) Judd; nephews, Mark (Deb) Hollen, John (Mary) Hollen, Chris (Sara) Dowell and Chad (Christine) Grimes; niece, Elizabeth (Jon) Shroyer; great-nieces and -nephews, Danielle (Jeff) Kardisco, Gillian (Garrett) Austin, Ashlee Shroyer, Danny Shroyer, Jim Hollen, Tom Hollen, Mike (Natasha) Hollen, Grace Dowell and Deacon Dowell; great-great-nephews, Ivyn Kardisco and Nikolas Hollen; stepnieces, Rhonda Dowell and Cheryl (Guillermo) Amaya; and a stepnephew, Jeff Dowell.
Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, is in charge of arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held at Potomac Cemetery on March 13 at 1 p.m. The family ask that masks be worn.
Condolences may be offered at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.