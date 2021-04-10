HORSE CAVE, Ky. — Charles “Abner” Hastings, 78, of Horse Cave, Ky., passed away Wednesday (April 7, 2021) at The Medical Center at Bowling Green, Ky.
He was born Jan. 13, 1943, in Tompkinsville, to the late Melville and Lura Crowe Hastings. He was married to Kathleen Sylvester Hastings, who preceded him in death. He was a retired hammer operator for Clifford-Jacobs Forging in Illinois, owner of Abner Sports Cards in Cave City and loved gardening.
Survivors include two sons, Charles W. Hastings (Amy) of Seminole, Fla., and John Hastings (Teresa) of Greensburg, Ky.; a brother, Ernest Goode of Tolono; a sister-in-law, Pat Hastings; four grandchildren, Ashton Hastings, Lura Kay Hastings, John Tyler Hastings and Jonathon McAllister; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James Hastings.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Campground Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the cemetery prior to the service. Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, was honored to assist the family with the final arrangements for Mr. Hastings.