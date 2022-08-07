DEWEY — Charles Audley Arbuckle, 73, of rural Dewey (Mahomet) passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
He was born Sept. 3, 1948, in Urbana, the son of John Arbuckle and Mary Phillippe Arbuckle. He married Susan Kessinger on Sept. 5, 1970, in Watseka. She survives. Chuck and Sue were married 51 years.
Also surviving are a son, John (Holly) of Newcastle, Maine; a daughter, Kristen (Tom Lalley) of Washington, D.C.; four grandchildren, Noah and Zea Arbuckle and Jane and Eamon Lalley; three sisters, Sarabess Fink (Frank Ehler) of Fisher, Jean (Bill) Mueller of Mahomet and Marjorie (Marvin) Mayes of Nevada/California; his mother-in-law, Minera Kessinger of Watseka; a brother-in-law, Dennis (Dianne) Kessinger of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Chuck was a lifelong farmer. He had also worked at Bondville/Rising Elevator, and for his uncle “Red” Phillippe in construction.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved hiking, fishing, traveling, camping, canoeing, riding a tractor and spending time with his family. Chuck graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School in 1967 and from Illinois State University in 1971 with a BS in agriculture education.
He was a member from birth of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in rural Champaign and had served on every committee and board of the church.
He was elected to the Champaign County Board and served on the county Zoning Board of Appeals.
He volunteered with the Boy Scouts, Eagle Scouts and Mahomet Area Youth Club and co-founded the Champaign County Parkinson’s Support Group.
To quote an article written about Chuck in 2019, “he believes in Christian stewardship of the land, planting trees, family values, God, and ice cream every day.”
A family funeral will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church or Transitions Hospice or directly to Parkinson’s research.
