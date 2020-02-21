Charles Arnett Feb 21, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RIDGE FARM — Charles Arnett, 65, of Ridge Farm died Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020). A memorial service will be at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Georgetown, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers