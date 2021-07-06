DANVILLE — Charles B. “Charlie” Taylor, 90, well-known Danville resident, passed away at 7:28 a.m. Saturday (July 3, 2021) at home.
Charlie was born Sept. 19, 1930, in Danville, to Burford P. and Madge L. Pyle Taylor. Charlie married Helen M. Cline on Dec. 4, 1965, in Danville. Helen passed away Aug. 13, 2006.
Survivors include two sons, Steve (Vickie Holecz) Talbert and Jed Taylor, both of Danville; three daughters, LuAnn (Norland) Kinney, Kathy (Mark Koch) Stitt and Cheryl (Warren) Buck, all of Danville, Illinois; 22 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Betty Taylor.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jim Talbert; one son-in-law, Kenny Stitt; one brother, Jack Taylor; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Charlie worked for 20 years in the warehouse of Paxton Wholesale and as a security guard for 33 years at First National Bank in Danville. He also worked in maintenance at Blue Cross in Danville for 13 years. He enjoyed being assistant Scout Master of Troop 23 Boy Scouts and founded the Ellsworth Panthers football team in the 1960s. He was manager of little league and pony league baseball as well. He held membership in both Illinois and Indiana basketball and baseball officials associations.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, July 8, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Danville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at Robison Chapel.
Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his memory in care of Robison Chapel, P.O. Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.