CLINTON — Charles Otis “Charlie” Belangee, 87, of Clinton passed away at 5:45 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at First Christian Church, 100 N. Jackson St., Clinton, with Ernie Harvey Jr. and J. Kent Hickerson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, with military rites accorded. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Little Galilee Christian Camp, Clinton. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is in charge of arrangements.
Charlie was born Nov. 7, 1931, in Springfield, a son of George Everett and Mayme Leota Staton Belangee. He married Anna Louise Simmons on June 8, 1952, in Hillsboro.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Ann Belangee of Clinton; daughter, Kay Ann (John) Werts of Clinton; three grandchildren, Marc (Connie) Werts of Mt. Pulaski, Jessica (Jake) Sullivan of Smithville, Mo., and Luke (Amber) Werts of Clinton; and six great-grandchildren, Maggie Werts, Haylee Werts, Joy Werts, Jesse Werts, Jack Sullivan and Norah Sullivan.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Elvis Belangee, Elsie Solander and Virgil Belangee.
Charlie was a retired switchman for the central office of General Telephone Company, Clinton, from 1956 to 1994. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of First Christian Church, Clinton, where he served as Bible school superintendent for 40 years. He was a member of the Crang- Bennett American Legion, Post 103, Clinton.