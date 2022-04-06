HOMER — Charles E. Benner, 83, of Homer passed away at 11:50 p.m. Sunday (April 3, 2022) at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broadlands, with Pastor John Sharp officiating. Burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Broadlands. There will be a visitation on Thursday, April 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Homer Funeral and Cremation Services, 708 S. Main St., Homer. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Charles was born July 20, 1938, in Danville, the son of Max E. and Leona Mae Walters Benner. He married Karen Le Ann Kresin on July 31, 1966, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broadlands. She survives.
Survivors also include his son, Charles Chad Benner of Homer; daughter, Kresin Kerrylynne Humphrey, and her husband, Jack (Jay) Humphrey, of Homer; and two grandchildren, Paige Le Ann Humphrey and Jack Ethan Charles Humphrey, both of Homer.
Charles was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broadlands. He served his country in the National Guard. Charles attended college at EIU. He was employed as a mail messenger at the UI before his retirement. Charles was also a member of the Pollywog Association, NRA, ISRA and gunssavelife.com. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, auctions, travelling, nature, morel mushroom hunting, cars and historical markers. He liked attending Civil War battlefields and was a Homer historian. He loved many things, but he loved his country and family the most.
Memorials can be made to Homer Fire and Rescue, Immanuel Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.