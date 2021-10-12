Charles Bisch Oct 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Charles Bisch Photo Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Charles Daniel Bisch passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Rantoul.Burial rights have been accorded at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos