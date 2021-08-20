DANVILLE — Charles A. Bostic III, 84, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 17, 2021) at OSF Scared Heart Medical Center, Danville.
He was born on July 21, 1937, the son of Charles and Susan (Bennett) Bostic, in Kansas, Ill.
Charles leaves behind his children, Debra (Raymond) Cox, Charles (Jacqueline) Bostic IV, Michelle (Timothy) Snelson and MeLinda (Mark) Potter; grandchildren, Alina, Elizabeth, Erica, Ally, Trent, Taylor, Morgan and Meredith; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding Charles in death include his parents, siblings and wife, Brenda, who passed in 2012.
Charles served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1957, and he was a proud NRA member. He was very active in the local Democratic party and was a Danville election commissioner. He was an avid Illini fan, bicyclist and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved his family and enjoyed supporting his children’s and grandchildren’s many actives. He was an IHSA and USA swim official. He will be missed dearly by those who loved him.
A memorial visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Per Charles' wishes, he will be cremated.
Memorial donations may be made in Charles’ name to Millikin University. Please join Charles’ family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.