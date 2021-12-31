GIBSON CITY — Charles A. Brucker Jr., 88, of Gibson City passed away at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 28, 2021) at home in Gibson City, surrounded by family.
A private family burial will be held at Drummer Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Charles was born Aug. 3, 1933, in Sibley, a son of Charles and Edna Leenerman Brucker Sr. He married Patricia E. Farney on Feb. 12, 1961, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sibley. She preceded him in death on Sept. 28, 2019.
He is survived by five children, Denise (Milt) Pearson of Elliott, Steven (Becky) Brucker of Gibson City, Bruce (Michelle) Brucker of Gibson City, Kelli (Bruce Land) Harshbarger of Champaign and Beth (Jim) Bane of Beavercreek, Ohio; 16 special grandchildren; and 16 adorable great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Arends, and a son-in-law, Jim Tabaka.
Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Kraft after many years of service. He enjoyed playing bingo, watching sports and being with his family.
