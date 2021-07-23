ST. JOSEPH — Charles “Chuck” Carmichael, 83, of St. Joseph passed away Tuesday (July 20, 2021) after a long battle with both Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He was surrounded by loved ones at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center when he passed.
Chuck was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was born on Oct. 12, 1937, to parents Morris and Gertrude Carmichael (nee Heinrich), in Huntington, Ind.
Chuck married Sharan Carmichael (nee Rincker) on April 28, 1968, in Strasburg. They were married for 53 years before he passed.
He is survived by his wife, Sharan; their three children, Steven Carmichael (Molly) of Ballwin, Mo., Cathy Carmichael (Jason Schiedemeyer) of Naperville and Carla Marshall (Douglas) of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Madison Kempen, Drew and Brady Marshall, Grace and Daniel Carmichael and Alexander and Nicholas Sherrow; and Carter and Kate Schiedemeyer, whom he adored.
Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Mildred Rincker; and in-laws, Frank and Belva Rincker, Deanna and Tony Uphoff, Linda and William Orr, Wanda and Roger Kessler, Julie and John Bishop and Debbie and Geo Glasscock; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Gertrude Carmichael, and father-in-law, Ivan Rincker.
Chuck served in the U.S. Navy, where he was commissioned out of the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard. After serving, Chuck attended Purdue University and received his bachelor of science degree in industrial management in 1963. During this time, he was a member of the Purdue University band and played the string bass. After college, he worked for Dun and Bradstreet for 37 years. After his retirement, Chuck was employed at Bridgestone-Firestone until 2001. While living in St. Joseph, he was a member of American Legion Post 334, Jaycee’s Organization and a council member at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Chuck was a lifelong sports fanatic. His favorite teams included his alma mater, Purdue University, and the University of Illinois Fighting Illini, where he and Sharan held season tickets during football season for many years. They also attended Chicago Cubs games at Wrigley Field and traveled frequently to watch the Cubs' spring training in Arizona. Chuck loved to travel and spent as much time as possible with his family and friends in his favorite places, Branson, Mo., and central Florida. In addition, he loved to read and play his favorite games, including Hand and Foot, golf, dominos, euchre and Canasta, where he generally crushed the competition.
Those who knew Chuck knew him as a selfless, intelligent, humorous and outgoing individual. He will be deeply missed by everyone he touched during his life.
His family would like to thank all the wonderful people at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center and Synergy Home Care who helped make his last several months that much better.
All services will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas St., St. Joseph, IL 61873. The visitation is scheduled for Monday evening, July 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be a viewing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will be Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at Grace Cemetery, Strasburg.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or online at parkinson.org, and/or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Memorials may also be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph.