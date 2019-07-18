MONTICELLO — Charles W. Casad, 92, of Monticello, formerly of Champaign, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (July 17, 2019) at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign.
Charles was born Nov. 18, 1926, in Champaign, a son of William and Esther Casad. He married Betty Appl on March 2, 1947, in Champaign. They enjoyed 63 years of a close and happy marriage until her passing Jan. 3, 2011.
Survivors include two sons, Larry E. Casad of Urbana and James R. (Janis) Casad of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; one daughter, Vicky L. (Rex) Apperson of Urbana; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Charles was a graduate of Champaign High School. He worked for Eisner Bakery for 37 years.
He was a longtime member of University Place Christian Church in Champaign where he served as a deacon. He was a member of the Antique Study Group, Piatt County Museum and the Champaign County Historical Society. He helped with the history books of Champaign and Urbana.
He was a World War II veteran serving in the Navy. He enjoyed antiques and was an avid train collector.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements.(morganmemorialhome.com).