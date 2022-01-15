ROSSVILLE — Charles “Charlie” M. O’Neal left this life surrounded by the prayers of his family on Thursday (Jan. 13, 2022) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
He was born on July 6, 1941, in Danville, where he lived and attended Danville schools.
Charlie married Sharon Hamilton in 1963. From that union, he leaves his daughter, Laura Perry, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They divorced.
Charlie then married the love of his life, Joan Holder, in 1968, and from that union, he leaves his son, Charles Anthony “Tony” (Tammy) O’Neal, and one grandchild. They were married 31 years prior to her passing on Dec. 4, 1999.
He also leaves behind his loving companion of 16 years, Anita Abbott; her children, Tim (Kim) Abbott and Mike (Tina) Abbott; and eight grandchildren. His sister, Molly Anderson; brother-in-law, Stan Pentecost; and many nieces and nephews also survive him.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary O’Neal, and a sister, Mary Pentecost.
Charlie retired from Hyster and was active in the union. He was an avid Cubs, Bears and Illini fan. He collected Ford, NASCAR and John Deere models throughout his lifetime. All sports were enjoyed. He attended First Church of God in Hoopeston for several years.
A visitation for Charlie will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. Pastor Carlos Sanchez will officiate. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Sunset Memorial Park, next to Joan.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to help assist with funeral expenses. Please join Charlie’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.