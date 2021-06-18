GEORGETOWN — Charles W. Dukes, 98, of Georgetown passed away at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday (June 15, 2021) at VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville.
He was born on March 30, 1923, to Russell and Florence (Taylor) Dukes. Charlie enlisted in the Army in 1942. He was wounded and captured on Thanksgiving Day in 1944. After his discharge from the Army on Dec. 14, 1945, he finished college and married his college sweetheart and loving and faithful wife of 71 years, Grace Marie Schwab, and she survives. Together they had four children, Debra (David) Small of Bloomington, Laurie Holman of St. Joseph, Kent (Melinda) Dukes of Georgetown and Robin (Diane) Dukes of Georgetown; as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Charlie retired from being a banker and other self-employed ventures. He then spent his time carrying the message to students in our school as a living link to history. Charlie emphasized freedom and self-discipline. He cautioned young people to guard their freedom.
Charlie was a lifetime member of American Legion Dornblaser Post 203 in Georgetown, and he helped to establish the Memorial Honor Roll located on the square in Georgetown. He loved to go camping in his younger years.
Charlie wrote a book called "Good Morning (But the Nightmares Never End)" in 1997, and it was published. It is a tell-all about his experience of being a POW in Germany and is planned to be made into a movie in the future. Charlie is a true American hero!
A celebration of Charlie’s life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846, with Jim Hollingsworth officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to his service at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Forest Park Cemetery, Georgetown, with military honors conducted by American Legion Dornblaser Post 203.
Memorial donations may be given in his name to American Legion Dornblaser Post 203. Please join his family in sharing memories through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.