SIDELL — Charles "Chuck" W. Poland, 68, of Sidell, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Chuck was born on Jan. 29, 1951, in Decatur. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Clifford Poland, and his mother, Emma MacDonald.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Nora Poland, and four children, Donna (Jeff) Gamons of Ottawa, Stacy (Brad) Mitchell of Aurora, Colo., Christian (AJ) Poland of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Erin (Scott) Pope of Metcalf. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Jenna and Taylor Gamons, Caleb Poland, and Bryce, Brody and Emmerson Pope. Chuck is also survived by his two sisters, Carolyn Heinze and Joyce Gibson.
There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony for Chuck at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Sangamon Valley Christian Center, 200 W. Washington St., Mahomet.