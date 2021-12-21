BROADLANDS — Charles “Chuck” Cecil Walker, 79, of Broadlands passed away Sunday (Dec. 19, 2021) at home surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Chuck was born on May 19, 1942, in Tuscola, to Forrest and Francis (Tharp) Walker. He married Bobby Davis on Aug. 4, 1961.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bobby Walker; three sons, Brad (Renee), Brian (Darla) and Brett (Kate); grandchildren, Dustin (Brittany) Buchholz, Devin, Megan (Alex) Craciun, Dylan (Anish), Erin, Brandon, Zoyie and Jackson; great-grandchildren, Parker and Kenzy Harris and Hydra and Maverick Craciun; siblings, Gary (Jean) of Broadlands and Betsy Knapp of Marine City, Mich.; and nephews and nieces, Erik (Chris), Ellen, Forrest (Amberly), Chad (Jamie) and Sean (Kara).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Francis Walker; brother-in-law, Jim Knapp; and a niece, Elizabeth Knapp.
Chuck was a trucker for 40 years, and once retired, he went back to work to help a friend farm. He had a strong work ethic and was always happy to lend a helping hand. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed competing in local tractor pulls and also helped to start the Night Hawk Bowling League at the Old Orchard Lanes in Savoy. Chuck was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, with Pastor Dave Trover officiating. Burial will follow in Fairfield Cemetery, Newman. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck’s name to the Cunningham Children’s Hospital (cunninghamhome.org/ways-give/give-now).