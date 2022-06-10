URBANA — Charles Michael Daly, 70, of Urbana passed away at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday (June 8, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Ubana.
Charles was born Aug. 28, 1951, in Urbana, the son of Charles Bernard and Betty Lou (Hudson) Daly.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle; three sons, Jason Daly of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Jon Daly and Josh Daly of Urbana; brother, Dan Daly of Cuba, Ill.; sisters, Becky Douglas and Celia McCartney of Urbana; and grandchildren, Jackson, Jocelyn, Benett, Kyndal and Jaydon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Charles was a 1969 graduate of Urbana High School and obtained an associate degree at Parkland College. He started as an apprentice journeyman and became a proud member of IBEW Local 601, Champaign, and also a self-employed farmer in Champaign Count and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana. Charles loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He liked outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, and he enjoyed watching and attending St. Louis Cardinals games. Charles was also a member of the St. Joseph Sportsman Club and Urbana American Legion Post 71.
