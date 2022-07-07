EFFINGHAM — Charles Darrel Fearday passed away Sunday (July 3, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on July 9, 1945, the son of Vernon and Genevieve Fearday of Lillyville, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him death were John, Rene, Mary (Revel) and Ross.
Charles is survived by his sister, Lynn Ann (Davis), Cynthia, Ellen, Juanita (Henson), Vernon Jr., Faye (Young), Keith and Amy; along with many cherished nieces and nephews.
After attending Teutopolis High School, Charles proudly joined the armed forces and served four years with the Army in Germany. When he returned home, he joined the National Guard and worked at Fedders (Norge). He retired from both.
Charles was an amazing man who loved Jesus, family and friends. He will be remembered for his genuine concern for others and his willingness to lend a hand.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
