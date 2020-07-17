DANVILLE — Charles David Setser, 83, of Danville died Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Arcadia Care, Danville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Pastor Kenneth Young will officiate. Military rites for the Army veteran will be accorded by Catlin American Legion Post 776. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
It is kindly requested that those in attendance at the funeral and visitation wear a face mask and practice social distancing.