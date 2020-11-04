SIDELL — Charles W. Delbridge, 84, of Sidell passed away at 10:29 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Charles was born on Jan. 11, 1936, in Rutherford County, Tenn., to Willie and Zettie (Hollis) Delbridge. He married Ruth (Lyda) (Driver) Delbridge on July 23, 1953. She passed away on June 15, 2005.
He is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Dale) Richter and Pam (Bill) Carrigan and three sons, Glenn (Kathy) Delbridge, Kevin Delbridge and David (Lisa) Delbridge. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, including two special grandchildren, Matthew Delbridge and Lucas Delbridge; 14 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Nell Douglas (Tennessee), Louis Key (Texas) and Dorothy Whitehead (Tennessee).
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two children, one brother and three sisters.
Charles had many interests over the years, including hunting and fishing, woodworking, photography, collecting Indian artifacts (“Indian rocks” as he called them), gardening and tracing his family heritage. One of his greatest joys was “going home” to Tennessee to visit.
Charles was a large contributor to the Sidell community with his many years of service to the Sidell Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Service. Charles was an active member of the Westville Sportsman’s Club, where he enjoyed dinning and shooting at the range. In addition, Charles held a 33-year membership to the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Illinois, Ogden Lodge 0754. Charles retired from Danville Metal Stamping.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Payne Cemetery, rural Brocton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sidell Fire Department.