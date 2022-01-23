SIBLEY — Charles Richard DeMoss Jr., 88, of Sibley passed from this life at 3:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at home in Sibley.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sibley. Celebration of life services will follow, with Pastors Dave Castner and Jim Reents officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Rosenbaum Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
Charles was born June 7, 1933, southwest of Piper City, the first child of Charles Richard and Grace Agnes (Reed) DeMoss Sr. In 1935, the family relocated to the farm in Raymond Township in Champaign County. He was a graduate of Danforth grade school and Longview High School, Class of 1951. After farming with his father for two years, Charles was in the Army from 1953 to 1955, stationed at Stuttguart, Germany. After being honorably discharged, he began farming in Wall Township, Ford County. In 1966, he began farming in Sullivant Township, Sibley, with a few years at Anchor. He retired after the 1997 crop harvest.
Charles married Marguerite Elizabeth “Beth” Peters on July 21, 1953, in Sidney.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Beth DeMoss of Sibley. They are the proud parents of five children, Julia (Clay) Wagnaar of Lake Placid, Fla., Katherine (William) Brown of Decatur, Charles Richard DeMoss III of Sibley, the late Ruth (Merlin) Tjarks of Sibley and Nancy (Steve) Tirrell of Canton, Ohio. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Charles (Megan) Tjarks, Erick (Tina) Tjarks, Sharon (Joseph) Tjarks, Joshua (Rae Ann) DeMoss, Jordan DeMoss, Dakota (Hannah) DeMoss, Damon DeMoss, Leah (Jerry) Hinkle, Matthew (Krissy) Rysell, Adam Rysell, Nancy (Bruce) Green and Jeff (Brittany) Wagnaar; and 22 great-grandchildren. Also, his siblings, Mary Jo (Roger) Rudder and Jenny (the late Bob) Carleton of Villa Grove and John (Donna) DeMoss of New Palestine, Ind.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Bill, in 2003.
Charles was a 4-H leader, member of the American Legion, Sibley Sportsman’s Club, fire department trustee and school bus driver, but most important to him was the Pleasant Hill and Sibley Methodist and Sibley Lutheran Church, where he was a very active member.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons, Charles Tjarks, Erick Tjarks, Joshua DeMoss, Jordan DeMoss, Dakota DeMoss, Damon DeMoss, Matthew Rysell and Adam Rysell.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.