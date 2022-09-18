DEWEY — Charles Dennison McCool of Dewey passed away Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022, at home.
He was born Aug. 1, 1945, in Burkesville, Ky., a son of Robert Guy and Kizzie May (Branham) McCool. He married Karin McCool on Oct. 23, 1987. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Denny (Dana) McCool and Thomas McCool, both of Fisher; a brother, James McCool of North Carolina; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold McCool, as well as two grandsons.
Denny served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-1967. He worked for Hewerdine & Sons, Dewey, for many years and retired from IDOT.
He was a life member of the Fisher AmVets and a member of both the VFW and the American Legion for over 40 years. Denny was very active in the Fisher AmVets until recent years.
He enjoyed deer hunting, riding his Can-Am and spending special time with their three dogs, Buster Brown, Spike and Tiny T.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23 (which would have been his 35th wedding anniversary) at the AmVets Post 52, 301 E. Division St., Fisher, from 2 to 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be provided.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.