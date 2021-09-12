CHAMPAIGN — Charles Norman Dold Jr., 91, known as “Chuck” by family and friends, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Urbana. Chuck lived in the Champaign-Urbana community for 57 years.
On April 8, 1930, Chuck was born to Charles Norman Dold and Helen Shumaker Dold at Evanston Hospital. The family lived in Chicago until Chuck was 7 years old, after which the expanding family moved to Wilmette.
Chuck was a great believer in the value of education and continually championed lifelong learning, not only for himself, but also for others. Chuck graduated from New Trier High School in 1948, Denison University in Granville, Ohio (BA, 1952), and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (MBA, 1954). In early 1975, Chuck received his doctor of philosophy degree from the College of Education at the University of Illinois.
A few months after graduating from the Wharton School in 1954, Chuck married Diane Doane, whom he previously had met at North Shore Baptist Church in Chicago. Diane was working as the church secretary at that time. Six weeks after the wedding, Chuck was drafted and reported for Army duty. He was a U.S. military veteran. Chuck was a member of the first Illinois Board of Higher Education in Springfield. In 1964, he moved to Urbana, where he spent 28 years working for the University of Illinois in long-range planning and budgeting.
Chuck met challenges with enthusiasm and determination. Nine times, he rode his bicycle in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI). Numerous times, he participated in the Apple Cider Century bicycle rides in Michigan, as well as in other bicycle rides. Chuck liked the challenges of travel, from ascending Uluru (Ayer’s Rock) in Australia to scaling the Southern Alps in New Zealand. He climbed to the top of everything he encountered during his trips, from towers to cathedrals. He visited all 50 U.S. states and journeyed to at least 40 countries.
Chuck enjoyed varied activities and pastimes. Chuck appreciated classical music and was an active supporter of the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra. He enjoyed new technologies and reading. Chuck was concerned about ecological practices to save the planet. He researched genealogy. He and Diane hosted two international students long term, and they had a lifelong relationship with their Italian “daughter,” Laura.
Chuck valued his extended family and, over the past year, appreciated the companionship of his nephew, Tom. Chuck loved to tell dad jokes. He was concerned with health and fitness and moved toward a plant-based diet. He was a member of Lifetime Fitness at the University of Illinois. His fitness plans included taking care of himself as well as others. Even in early July of this year, he was still pedaling an exercise bike.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Norman Dold; sister, Mary Ann Dold; and brother, John Allen Dold.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Diane Dold; four children, Nancy Dold (Al Yonovitz), Carolyn Stecher (Don Stecher), Sharon Dold (Bruno Behrend) and Charles Norman Dold III; three grandchildren, Kristin Doshi (Rushabh Doshi), David Stecher (Emily Stecher) and Emmeline Talbot; and four great-grandchildren, Mira Doshi, Maya Doshi, Avi Doshi and Alexandra Stecher; and a brother, Robert James Dold (Judy Dold).
Chuck loved his family and was very proud of their accomplishments.
Chuck was steadfast and resolute in his moral compass and faith. He was a strong supporter of the church and held many leadership positions. In recent years, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy.
Chuck and Diane enjoyed sitting on their porch overlooking a small lake. While sitting on their porch, Chuck could be heard saying, “This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
There will be a small family ceremony. A larger celebration of life will be announced at a later date.