ATWOOD — Charles E. "Charlie" Kroll, 86, of Atwood died Sunday (April 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at United Church of Atwood, 210 N. Main St., Atwood. The Rev. Mike Drake will officiate. Burial will be in Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, with military rites accorded for the Air Force veteran. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at United Church of Atwood, 210 N. Main St., Atwood. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. 36, Atwood, is in charge of arrangements.