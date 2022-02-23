URBANA — Charles E. Hubert Sr., 73, of Urbana passed away on Feb. 4, 2022, at 6:14 a.m. at Abrazos West Campus Hospital in Goodyear, Ariz. He was the son of Russell Louis Hubert and Eunice Irene Bloemker Hubert of Sidney. Charlie is survived by his wife and best friend Denni (Dennarda) K. Hubert of Urbana. They were married on April 25, 2000. Charlie was the father of four sons and two stepdaughters, Charles E. Hubert Jr. (Bridget) of Bondville, Doug Hubert of Corpus Christi, Texas, Damon Hubert of Sidney and Alex Dean Voight of Dwight, Johnnie E. Shindledecker (Steve) of Fairfield, Pa. and Jackie A Beck (Charlie) of Cornville, Ariz. Charlie also had 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Eunice Hubert, and one brother, Harold Hubert. He is also survived by his sister, Judith (Tom) Davis of Jacksonville.
Charlie was a Union Electrician. He loved his career as a longtime member of locals IBEW 601 of Champaign and IBEW 176 of Joliet. During his marriage to Denni he also was co-owner of Second Hand Rose Antiques in Urbana and Hubert House Bed and Breakfast in Urbana. Charlie spent his retirement years with his wife and best friends traveling the RV lifestyle across the USA. He lived a fun-filled, adventurous life and will be greatly missed but always remembered.
There will be a Memorial Service at a later date at Crusaders Church in Urbana, which will be conducted by his friend Tyler Hucke.