DANVILLE — Charles Ed Jameson, 93, of Danville died at 9:03 a.m. Friday (May 14, 2021) in Covington, Ind. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.