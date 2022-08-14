ST. JOSEPH — Charles John Ellis of St. Joseph passed away on July 29, 2022.
John was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Mary Ellis, in 2018, and his parents Charles Ellis and Dorothy Darby. He is survived by his brother Denny Ellis and sister Linda Cutright.
He leaves 3 children, Jay (Donna), Heather, and Eric and 5 grandchildren, Jaycob, Jensen, Madelynn, Joseph, Lillian, and Marlee and baby Josilynn.
John served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1973-1976. He loved golfing and having Sunday morning breakfast at El Toro in St Joseph with his family. John loved his dog Gizzie and loved his family very much.