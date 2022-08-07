Charles Ellis Aug 7, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. JOSEPH — Charles Ellis died Friday (July 29, 2022).Memorial services will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos