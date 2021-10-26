CHAMPAIGN — Charles F. Bruns Jr. left this great earth in search of his next green fairway on Friday (Oct. 22, 2021). Just shy of his 73rd birthday, he passed peacefully in the house he loved and meticulously refinished over the course of his lifetime.
He was born in Champaign to his parents, Rita and Charles ("Chick") Bruns Sr., following Chick’s return from WWII, and the big brother of John Bruns. Chuck graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1966 and, after turning down a golf scholarship at Illinois State University, went on to college at Oregon State University, studying anthropology and forestry. He never quite finished school, coming up a couple credits shy — just like many of his woodworking projects at home …
Returning back home to Champaign, he ran into his future wife, Patricia (Haley) Bruns, outside of an Eisner grocery store and called the next day to ask her out. The rest, as they say, is history, but a love that brought three children whom he loved dearly into their lives. The family settled and grew into the loving, historic Elm Boulevard neighborhood. A very special place to him and the entire family.
He became a master carpenter and was a proud union member. He loved working with his hands and had a work ethic we should all strive for. His craftsmanship legacy is prevalent in many buildings across central Illinois.
He was a quiet, kindhearted man. He loved golf (particularly #2 and #3 holes of the UI Orange), history, nature, Oregon, cheap beer, fishing, cooking, sports, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and outlaw country, watching a good thunderstorm and going to bed early so he could rise before the sun.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Jesse (Karen), Nick (Tonya) and Maggie; grandchildren, Connor, Owen, Zach and Benny; younger brother, John (Suzanne); many cousins; and his nieces and nephews.
The family welcomes you to join them for a visitation at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL 61874, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on to a celebration of life following at Chuck’s favorite bar, Huber’s, for one last cold draft. Please join us.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin or Prairie Rivers Network. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.