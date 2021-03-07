IVESDALE — Charles F. “Chuck” Crupper, 80, of Ivesdale passed away at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. We ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Harris Cemetery, Dallas City. Pastor Pat Tieman will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Chuck was born May 30, 1940, in Oklahoma, a son of Floyd and Juanita Huddleston Crupper. He married Frances Kay Fogelsong on Sept. 2, 1961, in Dallas City, and she survives in Ivesdale.
Also surviving are four daughters, Lisa Crupper of Ivesdale, Barbie Shott of Monticello, Sue Gallivan of Ivesdale and Jana (Mike) Gadbury of Tolono; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Tieman, Julie (Kris) Mills, Seth Gallivan, Shelby Gallivan, Zachary Gadbury, Tyler Gadbury, and Shaun Gallivan; four great-grandchildren, Maci Mills, Lincoln Mills, Meah Tieman and Makayla Tieman; a brother, Bob (Ruth) Crupper of Hulbert, Okla.; and a sister, Vera (Jim) Brown of Ft. Madison, Iowa.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Kirk Gallivan; and three sisters, Dorothy Gallagher, Frances Mixer and Mary Logan.
Chuck owned and operated Chuck's Locker Service in Ivesdale for over 40 years, as well as several successful catering and auctioneering businesses. He once held the position of assistant chief of the Ivesdale Fire Protection District and served on the board of the Illinois Association of Meat Producers. He was also a proud Navy veteran.
