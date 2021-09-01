CHAMPAIGN — Charles Jeffery Fairbanks, 79, of Champaign passed away Monday Aug. 30, 2021, after battling heart issues.
Jeff was born on Feb. 20, 1942, in Princeton. He was a member of the Army National Guard and owned and operated a painting/contracting business in the Champaign/Urbana area for 46 years.
He was actively involved over the years in the sports community. Golf was always his first love, but he was a volunteer coach for many baseball and basketball leagues.
He was a loving father and wonderful husband to his wife of 50 years, Jane Fairbanks. He had three children, Damon (Michelle), Jamie (Yolanda), and Heather Fairbanks, along with 10 loved grandkids!
Per his wishes, there will not be funeral services.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with his cremation.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.