GEORGETOWN — Charles G. Rhoden, 88, of Georgetown passed away at 1:30 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1931, in Chrisman, the son of Charles M. and Jewell Beatrice Rumple Rhoden. He was united in marriage to Joan McGee on July 22, 1952, at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland. She will miss him dearly.
Charles will also be missed by his children, Charles E. (Connie) Rhoden, Steven (Kara) Rhoden, Brian (Faith) Rhoden and Richard (Linda) Rhoden; his sister, Rachel Whittaker; his brother, Richard Ray (Judy) Rhoden; his grandchildren, Charles R. Rhoden, Jo (Ryan) Peelman, Thomas (Kathleen) Rhoden, Vicki (Rex) Phillips, Mandi (Nate) Pearson, Keri (Matt) Auter, Cody (Sarah) Rhoden, Derek (Alisha) Rhoden, Ashley Rhoden and Conor Deering; and his 15 great-grandchildren, Beatrix, Ginny, Jack, James, Lily, Alaina, Haylee, Olivia, Maddi, Ethan, Malachi, River, Annabelle, Georgia and Wyatt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gerald David; brother-in-law, Tom Whittaker; and his great-granddaughter, Sophie Nickole.
Charles graduated from Chrisman High School, Class of 1949. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Naval Air Force, serving four years as a metalsmith and then in the Reserve. He retired from General Motors Central Foundry and then retired from farming.
Charles held the Edgar County championship record in track for the 440-yard dash while in high school. He held this record for many years. He had many fond memories of his life growing up in Chrisman.
He loved collecting antiques and was quite the dealer when letting them go. He served as commander of Chrisman American Legion Post 477 and was a member of the Odd Fellow Lodge. He volunteered to be a leader in 4-H and loved seeing the youths be involved in agriculture. Charles was known to enjoy people and getting to know everyone he met. He loved his family and will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of Charles’ life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown, located at 200 E. West St., with Pastor Matt Filicsky officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Cemetery, Ridge Farm, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Dornblaser Post 203.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be given in his name to Georgetown United Methodist Church. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos through his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.