ATWOOD — Charles Gale Luck, 74, of Atwood died at 11:45 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) at Arthur Home, Arthur.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville.
Gale was born Oct. 20,1945, at Shelby Memorial Hospital, Shelbyville, son of Charles Raymond and Frances Bernice (Gale) Luck.
He is a graduate of Atwood-Hammond High School (1963) and the University of Illinois, Springfield (1979). His family relocated to Atwood from Shelbyville in 1957. He was an Illinois State Fair Quarter Horse Show champion in the early 1960s. Now retired, Gale formerly served as a vice president for Decatur Earthmover Credit Union and later as president of Credit Unions in Augusta, Ga., Washington D.C., and Dearborn, Mich.
An avid golfer, Gale was proud of his three “holes-in-one” (one at Hilton Head, S.C.). He had a great wit and sense of humor that will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Ginger (Nathan) Denton of Atwood; sister, Fran (Gary) Ellis of Ivesdale; and special friend, Sue Falk of Arthur.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Brenda Edwards.
Memorials may be made to Community Meals — Arthur United Methodist Church,128 E. Illinois St., Arthur, IL 61911.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.