NEWMAN — Charles Eugene Galey, 87, of Newman went to be with his Lord and savior peacefully on Thursday (May 27, 2021) at home.
Charles was born in Danville, to Frederick and Helen Galey, on May 2, 1934. He married Celesta Coombes in Hume on Dec. 23, 1994; she survives. Charles was a farm hand for the majority of his life. He loved all aspects of farming and, in his later years, caring for his lawn and working in his woodshop.
Survivors include seven children, Rhonda (Randy) Berlin of Hume, Debra (Mark) Kincaid of Sidell, Eugene (Brenda) Galey of Parsons, Tenn., David (Diane) Galey of Winchester, Ind., Robert (Sharon) Galey of Ellabell, Ga., Anita Dorene (Mark) McCollum of Arthur and Jamie (Jeff) Jumps-Robertson of Hillsdale, Ind.
He is also survived by his extended family of five children, Patrick (Jane) Smothers of Phelps, Wis., Deanna (Ben) Plegge of Celebration, Fla., Greg (Melissa) Smothers of Georgetown, Ind., T.J. (Marylou) Johnson of West Terre Haute, Ind., and Wesley Johnson of Paris; 30 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one sibling, Pauline Lazell of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Helen (Duckworth) Galey; six sisters; three brothers; and a son-in-law, William Jumps.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Lincolnland Hospice service for their support in his final days.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, with Mr. Patrick Smothers officiating. Burial will follow at Young America Cemetery. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush.