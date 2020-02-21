SAVOY — Charles Raymond Gonder was born on Feb. 26, 1954, to Gloria Spencer and Carroll Robert Gonder of Champaign. He passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Savoy. He graduated from Champaign Central High School and spent a short time in the Navy. He retired from KFC in 2005.
He is survived by his sisters, Carol Peterson of Urbana, Marylee Gruver of Monrovia, Ind., and Rachel Klammer of Kansas City, Mo.; and one brother, Russell Gonder of Urbana; along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army church at 502 N. Prospect Ave., Champaign. Major John Klammer will be in charge of the service.
